Chinn finished the regular season with 30 tackles (18 solo), including one sack, and one pass defended in 12 games.

Chinn's production has declined across each of his four NFL seasons, with his 2023 output marking a steep drop off from his prior years. Although Chinn missed a handful of games while dealing with a quadriceps injury, the once-integral member of Carolina's defense was more of an afterthought this term. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2020 second-round pick land elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.