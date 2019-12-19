Interim Coach Perry Fewell said Thursday that Carter will slot into the starting lineup if Shaq Thompson (ankle) is forced to miss any time, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Carter normally plays a depth role in Carolina's linebacker corps, but he could be in line to start in Indianapolis on Sunday with Thompson having missed back-to-back practices. The 2018 fifth-round pick could have limited fantasy value in deep IDP formats if Thompson indeed misses time.