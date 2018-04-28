Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Drafted by Carolina

The Panthers selected Carter in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 161st overall.

Carter (6-foot-0, 228 pounds) leaves Maryland as one of the leading tacklers in school history. He doesn't possess the size coaches typically covet out from linebacker prospects, but his durability and game-to-game consistency could make him a solid backup at the NFL level. At the very least, Carter could be a regular special-teams contributor with a prime opportunity to learn behind four-time first-team All-Pro Luke Kuechly.