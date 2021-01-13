Carter finished the 2020 season with 46 tackles (21 solo) and one fumble recovery in 16 games played.
Carter played sparingly on defense through Carolina's first eight games, but saw his role expanded during the second half of the season, when all but four of his tackles were recorded. As he now approaches the final year of his rookie contract, the former fifth-rounder will hope to maintain his starting position and corresponding production next season.
