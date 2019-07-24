Carter (hamstring) is healthy for the start of training camp, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter appears to have made a full recovery after being sidelined for portions of minicamp in June due to a hamstring injury. The 2018 fifth-round played defensive snaps in three games last season (one start), logging 13 tackles (seven solo). Entering his sophomore campaign, Carter figures to serve as the primary backup to Luke Kuechly.