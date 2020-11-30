Carter finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Vikings.
Carter has posted his two highest tackling totals of the season in Carolina's last two games, sending him into the Panthers' bye week with decent momentum. Overall, the linebacker now sports 25 tackles in 12 appearances.
