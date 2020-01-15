Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Modest production in 2019
Carter notched 31 tackles (22 solo) and a half-sack across 16 contests in 2019.
Carter played a depth role in Carolina's linebacker corps for the majority of the 2019 season, but he was afforded the opportunity to close out the campaign with back-to-back starts while Shaq Thompson (shoulder) missed time. Much of the second-year pro's production came Week 17 against the Saints, in which he recorded 11 tackles (eight solo). Carter stands to reprise a reserve role in 2020, so he won't be on the fantasy radar in IDP formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Could start Week 16•
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Removed from PUP list•
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Placed on PUP list•
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Healthy for camp•
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Not participating in minicamp•
-
Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Starting at linebacker•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.