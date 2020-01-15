Play

Carter notched 31 tackles (22 solo) and a half-sack across 16 contests in 2019.

Carter played a depth role in Carolina's linebacker corps for the majority of the 2019 season, but he was afforded the opportunity to close out the campaign with back-to-back starts while Shaq Thompson (shoulder) missed time. Much of the second-year pro's production came Week 17 against the Saints, in which he recorded 11 tackles (eight solo). Carter stands to reprise a reserve role in 2020, so he won't be on the fantasy radar in IDP formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories