Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Not participating in minicamp
Carter (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Carter was also absent Tuesday due to hamstring pain. It's possible his absence will extend to Thursday, in which case he'll have missed minicamp entirely and will look to get back to full health in time for training camp this summer.
