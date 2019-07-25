Panthers' Jermaine Carter: Placed on PUP list
Carter will begin camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
It was previously reported that Carter was fully recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for portions of minicamp in June, but it appears he has suffered a new knee injury. Still, he is on the Active/PUP list, so he will be eligible to return to practice once his health allows it. In the meantime, the Panthers will be able to insert somebody else on their 90-man roster. Carter is expected to serve as Luke Kuechly's primary backup at middle linebacker.
