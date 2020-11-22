Carter will start at middle linebacker in Sunday's game against the Lions, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Carter has usurped Tahir Whitehead as the Panthers' starting middle linebacker. Through 10 games this year, Carter has logged just 67 snaps on defense, and Sunday's game will be an opportunity for him to lock down the starting role moving forward.
