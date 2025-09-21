Horn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn will be a healthy scratch for a third consecutive week despite Xavier Legette (hamstring) being inactive. David Moore will join Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow in the Panthers' starting offense while Brycen Tremayne and Dalevon Campbell work in rotation. Horn's next chance to make his NFL regular-season debut is Week 4 against the Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 28.