Horn caught both of his targets for 36 yards and rushed once for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cowboys.

The 2025 sixth-round pick from Colorado has been increasingly involved in Carolina's offense over the past two weeks, catching four of his five targets for 57 yards and rushing three times for 21 yards. Horn led all Panthers wideouts in receiving yards during Sunday's win, suggesting he's already carved out a meaningful role in this offense. Although Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is likely returning from injury soon, Horn is expected to be a key part of the Carolina's offensive game plan in the Week 7 matchup against the Jets.