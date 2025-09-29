Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that he's excited for Horn to get opportunities as a wide receiver as soon as this week, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie wideout has been a healthy scratch in each of the Panthers' first four games this season, despite injuries to Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps). Carolina's receiving core has largely struggled outside of Tetairoa McMillan over the last two weeks, as the team's second-leading receiver is Brycen Tremayne with five catches for 51 yards. Horn ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and could provide the Panthers with a much-needed deep threat, especially while Legette remains sidelined. The Colorado product may also contribute in the return game if active for the Week 5 matchup against the Dolphins.