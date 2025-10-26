Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Leaves game with shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horn is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a shoulder injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Horn sustained the injury during the second quarter, and he will have his shoulder evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. With Hunter Renfrow (coach's decision), inactive, Brycen Tremayne is in line to see an expanded role on offense for as long as Horn is out of the game.
More News
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Smaller workload in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Impresses again in Week 6•
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Solid performance in NFL debut•
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: In line for more work in Week 5?•
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Healthy scratch again•
-
Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Won't play against Arizona•