Horn caught 11 of 15 targets for 108 yards and rushed eight times for 69 yards across 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Horn didn't play an offensive snap until the Week 5 win over the Dolphins and wasn't a major portion of Carolina's offensive game plan during his rookie season. The Colorado product finished the year as the Panthers' 10th-leading receiver and fifth-leading rusher. However, after flashing his blazing speed on a few occasions this season, Horn will likely be more involved in Carolina's offense following the team's 2025 playoff run.