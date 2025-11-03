Horn caught one of two targets for one yard and rushed once for seven yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

The 23-year-old played just 13 offensive snaps and operated as Carolina's No. 4 wideout in the Week 9 win. Through his first five NFL games, Horn has caught six of 10 targets for 66 yards and rushed seven times for 44 yards. He's likely to continue playing a depth role in the Panthers' receiving corps ahead of the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.