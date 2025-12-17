Horn recorded a seven-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Horn took the field for just four of Carolina's 57 plays on offense, marking the fourth straight game he played single-digit snaps. He had played double-digit snaps in all but one of Carolina's six games between Weeks 5 and 10, but Brycen Tremayne appears to have since leapfrogged him on the depth chart as the Panthers' preferred No. 4 wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan (foot/ankle), Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.