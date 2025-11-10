Panthers' Jimmy Horn: No touches in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horn was not targeted and didn't log a carry Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.
The Panthers attempted an end-around to Horn late in the third quarter, but a miscommunication between him and Bryce Young led to a fumble that was credited to the quarterback. Horn, a 2025 sixth-round pick from Colorado, had received at least two touches in every game since the Week 5 win over Miami. He's appeared in seven games, catching six of 10 targets for 66 yards and rushing seven times for 44 yards. Horn will likely remain a depth option in Carolina's offense in the Week 11 matchup against the Falcons.
