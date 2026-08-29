Horn caught his only target for five yards and added six yards on his only carry during Friday's 16-13 preseason win over the Texans.

The 2025 sixth-round pick also returned two punts, but gained just two yards. With Xavier Legette (ankle) getting hurt in practice this week, the Panthers' No. 3 receiver job could be open to begin the campaign, but Horn didn't exactly make a strong final case to claim it. Over 14 regular-season games as a rookie, Horn caught 11 of 15 targets for 108 yards and added 69 rushing yards on eight carries.