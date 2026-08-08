Panthers' Jimmy Horn: Paces Carolina with four catches

Horn caught four passes on seven targets for 44 yards during the Panthers' 33-30 win over the Cardinals in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Horn caught passes of 17 and 15 yards from Haynes King on the Panthers' final drive of the second quarter, which helped set up a 33-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald. Horn added two more catches in the second half, including a 12-yard pass late in the fourth quarter that set up the Panthers deep in enemy territory and eventually led to a five-yard, game-winning rushing touchdown by King as time expired. Horn was a sixth-round selection of the Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft but didn't see many touches during his rookie campaign, finishing with 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 108 yards and eight carries for 69 yards over 14 regular-season games. Xavier Legette figures to be Carolina's WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker this season, but Horn could see some additional work on special teams as a returner and could earn a larger role for himself on offense with a strong training camp and preseason. The Panthers' next preseason game takes place Saturday, Aug. 15 against the Bills in Buffalo.