Horn caught one of two targets for eight yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

Horn's role on the Panthers' offense shrank with the return of Jalen Coker in the Week 7 win. The 2025 sixth-round pick from Colorado has now recorded five catches for 65 yards and four carries for 28 yards over his first three games as a pro. While Horn could be more involved in Carolina's offense as the season progresses, he's likely to play another reserve role in the Week 8 matchup against the Bills.