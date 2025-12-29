Horn caught both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The 23-year-old recorded the second-most receiving yards on the Panthers during the Week 17 loss, trailing just Jalen Coker (2-16-0). Horn has now received at least one offensive touch in each of Carolina's last three games, suggesting his role is growing as the season progresses. Across 13 appearances, he's caught 10 of 14 targets for 93 yards while rushing eight times for 69 yards. Expect Carolina to continue utilizing Horn's speed in the Week 18 matchup against the Buccaneers on Saturday.