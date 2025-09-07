Horn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The rookie sixth-rounder earned a spot on the Panthers' 53-man roster in a depth role at wide receiver and special teams, but he'll have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL regular-season debut. David Moore and Brycen Tremayne will serve in depth roles at wide receiver Sunday while Trevor Ettiene handles return duties.