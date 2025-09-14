Horn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Horn, the Panthers' sixth-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, will have to wait to make his regular-season debut until at least Week 3 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 21. David Moore and Brycen Tremayne will be the Panthers' depth wideouts behind Hunter Renfrow, Xavier Legette and rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan.