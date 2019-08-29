Jansen is tending to a hand injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how serious the injury is or how Jansen sustained it. In his absence, Carolina signed Andrew DePaola to play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Steelers.

