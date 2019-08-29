Panthers' JJ Jansen: Dealing with hand injury
Jansen is tending to a hand injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is or how Jansen sustained it. In his absence, Carolina signed Andrew DePaola to play in Saturday's preseason matchup against the Steelers.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...