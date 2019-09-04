Jansen (hand) wasn't listed on Carolina's injury report Wednesday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

It's tough to be a long snapper with a hand injury, so Jansen's quick recovery is great news for Carolina's special teams.

