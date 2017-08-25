Webb was held out of Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars due to a neck strain, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Webb's absence led to Derek Anderson and Garrett Gilbert seeing most of the snaps in Thursday's win over Jacksonville. Whether or not Webb's neck strain will keep him out of the preseason finale has yet to be determined, but it appears he has a decent hold on the Panthers' No.3 quarterback spot provided the club opts to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster.