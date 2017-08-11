Panthers' Joe Webb: Tosses two touchdowns
Webb completed seven of 14 passes for 128 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans. He also rushed three times for 21 yards.
Webb fared pretty well for himself after replacing backup Derek Anderson early in Wednesday's contest. The Panthers' third-stringer tossed a 50-yard touchdown during the second quarter, then followed that with an eight-yard score after halftime. Although Webb also threw a pick, he'll still be fairly pleased by his performance.
