Slye made three of four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Bears.

Slye converted from 21 and 20 yards on his first two field-goal efforts, then missed wide right from 54 yards before closing the day with a 48-yard make. With an extra point tossed in there as well, the second-year pro hit double figures for the second straight game, bringing his season tally to an impressive 58 points through six outings.