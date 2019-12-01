Slye is expected to continue kick for the Panthers despite two missed extra points and a missed 28-yard field goal in last week's loss to the Saints, David Newton of ESPN reports.

It was a tough game for Slye, who most notably missed a potential game-winning 28-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's game. The Panthers signed another kicker to their practice squad early this week, but was never really a threat to Slye's job. Should the Virginia Tech product continue to under perform, however, threats of his chances to be replaced could get more serious.