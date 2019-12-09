Play

Slye made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 40-20 loss in Atlanta.

Slye was able to convert from 46 and 42 yards on his field goals, which were his first field-goal attempts since a shaky Week 12 performance. The 23-year-old likely is still on a short leash with seven missed field goals and four missed extra points this season, but he'll head into Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks having made his last seven kicks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories