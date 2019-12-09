Panthers' Joey Slye: Converts four kicks
Slye made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 40-20 loss in Atlanta.
Slye was able to convert from 46 and 42 yards on his field goals, which were his first field-goal attempts since a shaky Week 12 performance. The 23-year-old likely is still on a short leash with seven missed field goals and four missed extra points this season, but he'll head into Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks having made his last seven kicks.
