Slye missed a 28-yard field goal as well as two extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints. He finished with seven points total, making field goals from 41 and 52 yards as well as one extra point.

Slye was largely to blame for Carolina's loss, as his stunning field-goal miss came with just two minutes remaining. The rookie also failed on two extra-point efforts, wasting away further opportunities. Although his seven points actually marked his most since Week 6, Slye will still be very disappointed by Sunday's showing.