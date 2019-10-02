Slye made all three of his field goals as well as his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans.

Slye converted from 48, 55 and 26 yards on his respective field goals, continuing a superb start to his rookie season. Through four games, he's made 19 of 20 total kicks, including four field goals from 50-plus yards. With 39 points overall, he's currently tied for the league lead in the category, making him a top fantasy weapon at his position.