Slye made all three of his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Falcons.

Slye converted from 38, 39 and 22 yards on his field-goal efforts, bringing his tally to 11 points on the day. The second-year pro has notched double-digit points in three of five outings this season, with Sunday's performance marking his second without a missed kick.