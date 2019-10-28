Panthers' Joey Slye: Hardly involved Sunday
Slye made his only field-goal attempt and did not take any extra points in Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.
Slye converted from 41 yards on his lone kicking effort in Sunday's blowout defeat. Although he's averaging over eight points per game this season, Slye has gone for under five points in two of his last three appearances, hurting his stock of late.
