Slye made three of five field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Slye converted from 49, 46 and 29 yards on his respective field-goal makes, but missed a rarely seen, 60-yard fair-catch kick as the first-half clock expired. Like that attempt, he also missed wide right from 41 yards in the second half. Despite those failures, however, Slye still notched an impressive 13 points, giving him 56 through Carolina's first six outings.