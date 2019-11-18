Play

Slye made his only kick, a 31-yard field goal, in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

Slye scored Carolina's only points, and although he did all that was required of him, the rookie's production has tailed off in recent weeks. In the Panthers' last four games, he's managed merely 16 points, marking a stark contrast compared to his 56 through the first six weeks.

