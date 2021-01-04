Slye did not attempt a field goal but made his only extra point in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Slye was limited to PAT work as Carolina's offense struggled to get in scoring position for the second straight week. Despite combining for just three points in his last two outings, Slye still racked up 120 points on the campaign, making 29 of 36 field goals and 33 of 36 extra points. Notably, however, five of Slye's field-goal misses came from 50-plus yards, where his strong leg influenced the Panthers to attempt potential record-long kicks on a couple desperate occasions. On the whole, though, he still improved on his rookie point total while finishing 13th league-wide in the category, further establishing himself as a reliable commodity at the position, even despite Carolina's offense teetering without superstar Christian McCaffrey (thigh) available for the most of the 2020 campaign.