Slye did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Slye maintained his job after a tumultuous Week 12, and although he wasn't involved much Sunday, the kicker at least converted all three of his kicking opportunities. That should help build back Slye's confidence, but the fact he's scored just 26 points over the last six games has seen his stock fall significantly.