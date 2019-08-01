Panthers' Joey Slye: Lands deal with Carolina
Slye signed a contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Slye is not expected to compete with the always-reliable Graham Gano for a kicking job this offseason. Rather, the Panthers are just looking to lighten the veteran's workload, which will allow Slye to get some reps during training camp.
