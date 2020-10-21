The Panthers placed Slye on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Slye's placement on the list means that he has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with another person who has tested positive. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the roster, so look for the team to make a transaction ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Slye will remain in isolation from the team until he tests negative for the coronavirus on two occasions at least 24 hours apart.