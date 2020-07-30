Slye is left as the only kicker on the Panthers' roster with the team choosing to cut Graham Gano (knee), Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Slye filled in for an injured Gano last season and quickly made an impression with his leg strength. The rookie missed four PATs and a chip-shot field goal, but he went 8 of 11 from 50-plus yards and forced touchbacks on 66 of 70 kickoffs (94.3 percent). While there's no guarantee he puts it all together, Slye offers obvious potential to be one of the best kickers in the NFL. He may even have a strong enough leg to warrant fantasy consideration without the benefit of being attached to a top offense.