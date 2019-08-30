Panthers' Joey Slye: Makes 59-yard field goal
Slye made one of two field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries en route to five points in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.
Slye had a 48-yarder blocked to end Carolina's opening drive of the game, but redeemed himself in fantastic fashion later on. To begin the second quarter, he converted from 59 yards, putting an exclamation point on his spectacular preseason. With veteran Graham Gano (knee) sidelined, Slye went seven-of-eight on field goals, including three from 50-plus yards and three from 40-49. Such success should surely see him on a regular season roster, whether it be with the Panthers or elsewhere. With that in mind, it'll be worthwhile to monitor what Carolina does with Gano ahead of Week 1.
