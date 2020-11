Slye made his only field-goal attempt as well as both of his extra-point tries in Thursday night's 25-17 loss to the Falcons.

Slye converted from 39 yards on his field-goal effort but again had his opportunities limited by a Panthers offense that struggled to move the ball. With All-Pro tailback Christian McCaffrey (ankle) seemingly set to return in Week 9, however, Slye could get more involved going forward, and his current total of 69 points through eight games still represents quality value.