Panthers' Joey Slye: Makes both kicks
Slye made his only field-goal attempt as well as his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.
Slye converted from 50 yards on his field goal, now giving him five makes from at least that far already this season. Although he's managed just 13 points over the past three games, Slye's season total of 69 is still rather respectable.
