Slye converted all four of his field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra point in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Slye took advantage of a Panthers offense that was unable to move the ball while in Buccaneers territory, making field goals from 32, 37, 54 and 51 yards. The 23-year-old has been impressive through two weeks, going 6-for-7 on field-goal attempts while converting three of four attempts from 50-plus yards.

