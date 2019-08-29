Panthers' Joey Slye: Making case for NFL gig

Slye has made each of his six field-goal attempts through three preseason games, including two kicks of 50-plus yards and three more of 40-49.

Taking advantage of Graham Gano's continued absence due to a leg injury, Slye is building a strong case for an NFL job, be it with the Panthers or another team. His recent success makes it hard to draft Gano with any confidence, as the Panthers might cut or trade the veteran to make room for the youngster.