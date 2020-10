Slye missed one of two field-goal attempts but made all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

Slye converted from 27 yards to open the fourth quarter, but then went wide right from 42 yards to stall Carolina's next series. Although his seven points produced a decent return, Slye has now missed a kick in three out of four games thus far, leaving further points on the board Sunday.