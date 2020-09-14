Slye made all three of his field-goal attempts but missed one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Slye converted from 47, 46 and 31 yards on his respective field goals, showing his strong leg in the process. However, the second-year kicker went wide left with his first extra-point attempt of the season, putting the Panthers in a tough situation as they trailed by four points late. While Slye will be disappointed by that miscue, his fantasy owners should at least be encouraged by him posting double-digit points to start the season.