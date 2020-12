Slye did not attempt a field goal and missed one of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.

Slye went wide right with his opening PAT attempt, marking his first extra-point miss since Week 3. That miscue along with no field-goal attempts left Slye with a season low in points. However, with 119 total this term, Slye will have another chance to add to his career best Sunday versus the Saints.